PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Business Proposal’ star Ahn Hyo Seop brightened our days with his adorable selfies

Ahn Hyo Seop

Korean-Canadian actor Ahn Hyo Seop originally started out as a JYP Entertainment trainee, and received the opportunity to debut as a part of GOT7. After turning down the offer to pursue other ventures, he ultimately made his acting debut in 2015, with the MBC drama ‘Splash Splash Love’. After his first lead role in ‘Queen of the Sing’ followed by ‘My Father is Strange’ in 2017, his popularity rose. In 2018, he won the Best New Actor award, and was nominated for the Character of the Year award at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards, for his performance as the caption of a high school rowing club in ‘Still 17’. Currently, Ahn Hyo Seop is starring in SBS’ Monday-Tuesday drama ‘Business Proposal’ opposite Kim Sejeong. Based on a webtoon of the same name, the drama sees him in the role of Kang Tae Mu, a third-generation chaebol and CEO. As we await the final two episodes next week, we’ve put together some of our favourite selfies of the star.

Photo Credit : Ahn Hyo Seop's Official Instagram Account