PHOTOS: 6 times 'Lovers of the Red Sky' star Ahn Hyo Seop lit up our lives with his disarming smile

Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:16 PM IST   |  2.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Cherry Red Hyo Seop!

    One of the most charismatic and talented stars on the block is definitely Ahn Hyo Seop. The handsome and talented actor was born on April 17, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea. When he was seven years old, his family emigrated to Toronto, Canada. Ahn Hyo Seop moved back to South Korea when he was 17 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. This might surprise our readers: After moving back to South Korea, Ahn Hyo Seop was scouted by JYP Entertainment and he became a trainee. He was given an opportunity to debut as a member of GOT7. However, he ultimately declined the offer to pursue other endeavours. He is known for his amazing acting and singing talent and is best known for dramas like 'Lovers of the Red Sky', 'Still 17', 'Abyss' and 'Dr Romantic 2'. We take a look at some of Ahn Hyo Seop's best pictures that lit up our lives. Check out the photos below.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Plaid Statement!

    Ahn Hyo Seop looks amazing in a plaid long overcoat as he poses at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Shining!

    Ahn Hyo Seop looks amazing in a tuxedo as he poses at an awards show.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop poses at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Flower Boy!

    Ahn Hyo Seop looks amazing in a floral print shirt and jacket as he poses at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Vision in White!

    Ahn Hyo Seop looks enigmatic in a white tuxedo as he poses at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Ahn Hyo Seop posing at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Boyfriend look!

    Ahn Hyo Seop channels his inner boyfriend look as he poses at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1