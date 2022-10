Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at Jalsa for Diwali celebrations

Aishwarya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all ready to celebrate Diwali with their family tonight. Like most B'Town celebs, the Bachchans also celebrate the festival of lights with full fervour and energy. Over the past few days, many actors and producers have thrown star-studded bashes. And tonight, Aishwarya, Abhishek, along with Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan arrived at Big B's residence Jalsa for a get-together with family and loved ones. Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Nitasha Nanda were also photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived in stylish traditional attires for the special night. Check out their latest pictures.