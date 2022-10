Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived in style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

The festive season is here. And with Diwali around the corner, it is clearly evident that everyone is amping up their fashion quotient by donning traditional attire. In view of this development, several high-profile Bollywood celebrities are holding Diwali parties. Today, fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a grand party and it is clearly evident that we can't keep calm. Gracing the occasion, we saw Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive in style at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.