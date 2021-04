1 / 6

Bollywood actor’s Cannes outfits

The Bollywood actors have created a huge fanbase for themselves all over the world by showcasing their talent on-screen, overseas. Indian movies have given a lot of entertainment to people from all around the world, proving them with movies of different genres for the audience to enjoy many different emotions all at once. The Bollywood actors have been gaining a lot of respect, appreciation, and praises from people in every corner of the world who have watched these actors perform on-screen. Some of the very popular Bollywood actors have made a successful mark for themselves by playing a particular character that the people have fallen in love with. As the Bollywood stars have started to make a huge name even outside of the Indian movie industry, they have started to make appearances at many different international events where the most talented actors from all over the world gather up to enjoy an award show or promote their movies. One of the world’s top movie events in Cannes where Bollywood stars have often won the hearts of many by appearing in the most stylish and beautiful outfits. Here are outfits that the Bollywood actors wore at Cannes as an ode to the best red-carpet appearances. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty