Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: PHOTOS of Bollywood actresses who are college dropouts

Some Bollywood celebrities might have not completed their education, but they have conquered the world with their performances on-screen. Read ahead to take a look.
7878 reads Mumbai
    Bollywood celebrities who are college dropouts

    Bollywood industry is one of the biggest movie industries in the world to showcase their talent on-screen. Many of the superstars in today’s generation are examples of the fact that education is not the only thing that a person requires in order to become successful in the field of career that they chose for themselves. There are many people who have minimum education qualifications and have still made it big in their creative fields of career. In Bollywood, especially, nothing other than the performance of an actor matters in order to be able to make a successful career in the movies. Many Bollywood celebrities, who have been considered as their “idols” by millions of people have actually been dropped out of colleges, but have still managed to make the best of their lives. Here are the names of such Bollywood celebrities that prove to the world that it is okay to not be a scholar but one should definitely ace in their choice of career. Read ahead to take a look.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Soon after Priyanka Chopra Jonas completed her 12th standard and had just joined college, she participated in Miss India pageant and later went on to win Miss World of the year. So she dropped out of college to pursue modelling and acting.

    Deepika Padukone

    While Deepika Padukone was in college, she was trying her luck in the entertainment industry and soon after she started getting work, she dropped out of college to make a career in the entertainment industry.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly always been a bright student who dropped out of her architectural college to make a career in the entertainment industry, which she started with winning the Miss World title in 1994.

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor was studying psychology from Boston University when she was offered her first Bollywood movie, which led her to dropping out of her college.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan completed two years of her graduation but dropped out of her college before completing her degree in order to pursue her dreams and passion of becoming an actor.

