  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic green lehenga to Sonam Kapoor's white saree: Indian outfits at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic green lehenga to Sonam Kapoor’s white saree: Indian outfits at Cannes that mad

Bollywood actors have often made Cannes appearances in ethnic outfits, flaunting their deep rooted culture. Read ahead to take a look.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 04:34 pm
    Ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood actors at Cannes red-carpets

    The Cannes Film Festival has been considered as the world’s most glamourous red-carpet for more than seven decades. The festival is known for actors and supermodels creating fashion history with their gorgeous designer outfits that they wear for the red-carpet. Amongst the many global artists, even Bollywood actors have been appearing at the Cannes red-carpet making a mark of their own with their fashion sense. Bollywood actors are also often seen flaunting their beautiful ethnic outfits at the Cannes red-carpet, proving their deep-rooted feelings for Indian culture. Here are Bollywood celebrities who made Cannes appearances in traditional outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan made her Cannes appearance in a black and golden three-piece ethnic outfit having her hair tied in a loose and stylish plate and applying nude shade makeup.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Neena Gupta

    Neena Gupta wore a white and pink gorgeous saree with a golden design printed all over the outfit along with long earrings and subtle makeup for her Cannes appearance.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked breathtaking in a white and golden saree with hair tied in a tight bun. Her dramatic makeup and her statement nose-ring made heads turn.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut aces the retro look. For her Cannes debut, she wore a shimmery black saree along with an ethnic choker. She completed her look with a puffy hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a green and golden three-piece lehenga along with gold jewellery and hair tied in a tight bun at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

