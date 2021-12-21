5 adorable pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

    Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cutest moments with Aaradhya

    Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood. Not only she is a favourite of the fans but has got some insanely gorgeous looks like her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There is no doubt that Aaradhya Bachchan is just as glamourous as her mother Aishwarya. And so, when it comes to looks, she too manages to impress everyone with her confident personality. Here's a look at 5 adorable pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan that prove they are the cutest mother-daughter duo.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    Style Goals

    In the picture, the duo can be seen giving major style goals twinning in gorgeous ensembles by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Aaradhya totally stole the show with her glamorous look as she showed up twinning with her mom. Not only did the two look glamorous, but they also made every heart flutter with their amazing chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Aishwarya Rai's Instagram

    Mom's copycat

    Little munchkin Aaradhya is looking like a younger version of her mother in the photo as they both pose for the camera. Here the two can be seen exchanging kisses while showcasing their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    Cuteness overloaded

    The picture was clicked at the time of Dussehra. In the click, both mother and daughter look endearing together as they create memories between their fun moments.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    The look of love

    In the click, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen looking at her world Aaradhya adorably. The star kid always accompanies her mother to almost all the events.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    Like mother like daughter

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have been spotted several times twinning in gorgeous ensembles. Be it an event or a festive occasion, the duo rocks the twinning game like queens.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram