5 adorable pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

1 / 6

Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cutest moments with Aaradhya

Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood. Not only she is a favourite of the fans but has got some insanely gorgeous looks like her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. There is no doubt that Aaradhya Bachchan is just as glamourous as her mother Aishwarya. And so, when it comes to looks, she too manages to impress everyone with her confident personality. Here's a look at 5 adorable pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan that prove they are the cutest mother-daughter duo.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram