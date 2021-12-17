5 Indian beauties who made us proud by winning the Miss World title

Miss World pageant is one of the biggest international beauty pageants which also includes Miss Earth, Miss Universe, Miss Asia Pacific and Miss International. Beauty pageants are a serious career in India and we are right up there on the list of countries that have won these prestigious titles numerous times. Miss World title is given based on hard work, intelligence, beauty, personality, sensitivity, and wit. Here's a look at Indian divas who made India proud by bringing home the Miss World crown.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
After Reita Faria won the title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in 1994 after a significant gap of 28 years. Aishwarya started her career and later appeared in TV commercials. Soon after winning the Miss World 1994 title she forayed into movies and made her debut with a Tamil film Iruvar.
Born in Hyderabad, Diana Hyden won the Miss World title in 1997 and appeared in various TV commercials after winning the crown. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the movie Tehzaab. The diva was later seen as a contestant on the reality show Big Boss in 2008.
Photo Credit : Diana Hyden's Instagram
Born and brought up in Banglore, Yukta Mookhey won the title of Miss World in 1999. Yukta studied Zoology and also holds a degree in computer science. Apart from this, Yukta Mookhey has also learnt Hindustani classical music for three years.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Khurana Goyal's Instagram
India won the beauty pageant again as Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World 2000. After her victory, she received several fill offers and made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
After winning the Miss India 2017 crown, Manushi Chhillar from Haryana also won the title of Miss World in 2017. She brought back the crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000. Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.
Photo Credit : Manushi Chhillar's Instagram