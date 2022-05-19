5 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan proved they are the ultimate selfie queens

1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan’s selfies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The blue-eyed beauty has been a perfect example of beauty with brains and she has proved it time and again. After making the country proud by winning the Miss World title in 1994, Aishwarya had forayed into movies and there has been no looking back for her ever since. She made her big Bollywood debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol and went on to give several hits in her career of over two decades. Interestingly, Aishwarya makes the headlines for her personal life as well. She is married to Abhishek Bachchan for 15 years and the couple is proud parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Ever since the Jodhaa Akbar actress had made her debut on social media she often shares beautiful pics of herself giving a glimpse of her family time. In fact, her pics with Aaradhya are a treat for the fans. To note, the mother-daughter duo are currently attending the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival and Aishwarya has been sharing pics from the event. So, as fans await for her pics with the little princess from Cannes, we bring you five pics of Aishwarya and Aaradhya which prove that they love clicking selfies.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram