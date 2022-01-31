5 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bowled us over with her gorgeous looks

Whenever we think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the first thing that comes to mind is elegance and beauty. Her fans and followers are in awe of her glamorous beauty not only in India but across the globe. Her adorable charm, smile, and beauty all make a perfect match and we can bet that nobody can get tired of looking at her pictures. The diva turns heads with her a red carpet appearance or a casual outing. Today we bring you five pictures of the star which will leave you stunned.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
The diva pulled off this glam look with much elegance. She is seen donning a red and white A-line dress. The outfit came with a tube design and sported remarkable red and white stripes all over it. Aishwarya completed her look with red lipstick, sunglasses and gave us perfect summer outfit inspiration.
In this gorgeous look, the queen dolled up in a beautiful sumptuous outfit featuring a white top paired with denim jeans and a denim overcoat. The embellishments on the upper portion of the ensemble and the natural and bold shades bring out the actress' beauty flawlessly. For the final touch, the diva donned a pair of cool sunglasses and red lipstick.
The actress always manages to style in a way that her outfit speaks for herself. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a red glitzy skirt paired with an intricately embellished kurta. She opted for an ornamental watch, elegant chain, rings and statement jhumkas to complete her traditional look.
Aishwarya carried this ensemble like a boss. In the click, she can be seen donning a classy brown blazer and pants set. The temporary tattoo on her wrist and the gorgeous neckpiece added to the speak of the look. She did her makeup in bold tones and completed her look with peep-toes.
In this simple yet elegant look, Aishwarya can be seen donning a multi-coloured maxi dress. The pastel outfit came with sequins covering the entire dress. She styled her hair in simple waves and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings.