5 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bowled us over with her gorgeous looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glam looks

Whenever we think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the first thing that comes to mind is elegance and beauty. Her fans and followers are in awe of her glamorous beauty not only in India but across the globe. Her adorable charm, smile, and beauty all make a perfect match and we can bet that nobody can get tired of looking at her pictures. The diva turns heads with her a red carpet appearance or a casual outing. Today we bring you five pictures of the star which will leave you stunned.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram