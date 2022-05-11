5 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blue attires forced her fans to fall for her all over again

    Aishwarya slaying in shades of Blue

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the prettiest actresses in the Bollywood industry. Her beauty has become the talk of the town not only on Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Be it her acting skills or her fashion game, everything always grabs attention. Although Aish looks fabulous in whatever she wears but today we are going to list down 5 of her looks in blue that will surely make your heartbeat racing.

    Diva in a gown

    Aishwarya looks like a total diva in this blue gown that had frill around the waist. She left her hair open and we bet you would not be able to lift your eyes off her.

    Elegant in a lehenga

    Look at her slay in a blue coloured lehenga. Her lehenga looks gorgeous as it has silver coloured flowers made on it and Aish paired it with a silver sequined top.

    Rockstar in a satin gown

    Aish looks beautiful in a satin blue coloured gown that had a cape attached to it from behind.

    Stunning in a traditional attire

    Blue simple salwar kameez with a heavy embroidered dupatta makes Aish look breathtakingly gorgeous.

    Real life Disney princess

    Aishwarya looked like a real-life Disney princess in this blue floor length gown with perfect cuts that she wore on the red carpet of Cannes.

