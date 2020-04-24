Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid photos are all things love; Check out

1 / 7

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood. The couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple who fell in love with each other on the sets of Guru got married on April 20, 2007. Ever since they got hitched, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been giving their fans major relationship goals. The couple has a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya. She is a star in her own right. Time and again, Abhishek has praised his lovely wife and defended her whenever need be and vice versa. In an interview with a leading daily, Abhishek was asked what's so special about being married to Aishwarya, he said, "The best thing is you're with your dearest friend for the rest of your life." uring the promotions of his film Happy New Year, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his strong bond with Aishwarya Rai saying, "She’s very down-to-earth, rooted, simple and real. She’s very beautiful, which everyone knows. But as a person, she is far more beautiful. She’s not what you’d expect her to be. You may think she’s an internationally known star and so beautiful, so she must have an attitude. But Aishwarya connects with you easily." On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once said her husband is her source of inspiration. "Whenever I am confused, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic," she said. Given the fact they share an amazing relationship and continues to give us major relationship goals, here are a few throwback candid photos of the couple.

Photo Credit : Getty Images