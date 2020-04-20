/
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's sweetest quotes about each other
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's sweetest quotes about each other
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who got married on April 20, 2007, will be celebrating their 13th anniversary today. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, here are a few things the couple has spoken about each other.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who got married on April 20, 2007, will be celebrating their 13th anniversary today. Ever since Aishwarya and Abhishek got married, they have been giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple is also one of the most romantic couples of Bollywood. And their PDA moments never fail to grab eyeballs and make their fans go aww. Time and again, we have seen them support each other whenever need be. Be it Abhishek publicly praising his lovely wife or defending her from trolls and vice versa, Aishwarya and Abhishek have made us fall in love with them all the time. Right from the beginning, Abhishek and Aishwarya have left us in awe of the amazing chemistry, be it in movies or public events. Speaking about movies, Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan. For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoom 2. The couple dated for quite some time before finally getting hitched. Fans of the couple would love to see them together in a movie again. Reportedly, Abhishek and Aishwarya were supposed to share screen space with each other in a movie titled Gulab Jamun, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. As per reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya walked out of the same due to some unknown reason. Speaking about the couple's wedding anniversary, last year, they were vacationing in the Maldives. However, this time, due to the Coronavirus scare and lockdown, Aishwarya and Abhishek will be celebrating their special day at home in the presence of their family. The couple is proud parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. She is a star in her own right. Aaradhya has many fan pages dedicated to her on social media. She is often spotted in the city with her parents. Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, here are a few things the couple has spoken about each other.
Aishwarya is a genuine person
In an interview with a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan called his beautiful wife and actress a genuine person. He also said she is very down-to-earth, approachable and tactile.
On what's so special about her hubby
When asked her what's so special about Abhishek, Aishwarya said that he's special because he's himself. The actress further added by saying, "He's relatable and engaging as a person."
Aishwarya is a superwoman
Time and again, Abhishek has called his beautiful wife a superwoman. "She is unbelievably dedicated to all that she does," he added.
Abhishek is an inspiration
Aishwarya, on the other hand, once said that Abhishek is her source of inspiration. "Whenever I am confused, I look at him and he solves the duality in me like magic."
Abhishek on being married to her
When asked him what's so special about being married to Aishwarya, he said, "The best thing is you're with your dearest friend for the rest of your life."
Aishwarya is 100% in everything
The actor once mentioned that the actress is 100% in everything, be it as a wife or mother.
Good listener
The actress once mentioned that he is a good listener.
On his strong bond with Aishwarya
During the promotions of his film Happy New Year, Abhishek opened up about his strong bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said, "She’s very down-to-earth, rooted, simple and real. She’s very beautiful, which everyone knows. But as a person, she is far more beautiful. She’s not what you’d expect her to be. You may think she’s an internationally known star and so beautiful, so she must have an attitude. But Aishwarya connects with you easily."
Aishwarya on what she likes most about Abhishek
On asked what she likes the most about Abhishek, Aishwarya had said in an intreview, “He's a really nice guy. The honest truth is that we have always found a beautiful friendship that we share. And that's what converted into marriage and it's only grown deeper and deeper with each passing day. What's wonderful is that we are growing with each other. We share a lot. I communicate a lot and believe immensely in it and he says that he does that most with me. He is a very real guy. And I am a very real person. We are both very connected to our reality and to ourselves."
