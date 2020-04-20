Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: The couple's sweetest quotes about each other

1 / 10

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who got married on April 20, 2007, will be celebrating their 13th anniversary today. Ever since Aishwarya and Abhishek got married, they have been giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple is also one of the most romantic couples of Bollywood. And their PDA moments never fail to grab eyeballs and make their fans go aww. Time and again, we have seen them support each other whenever need be. Be it Abhishek publicly praising his lovely wife or defending her from trolls and vice versa, Aishwarya and Abhishek have made us fall in love with them all the time. Right from the beginning, Abhishek and Aishwarya have left us in awe of the amazing chemistry, be it in movies or public events. Speaking about movies, Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan, Guru, Sarkar Raj, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan. For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Abhishek fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoom 2. The couple dated for quite some time before finally getting hitched. Fans of the couple would love to see them together in a movie again. Reportedly, Abhishek and Aishwarya were supposed to share screen space with each other in a movie titled Gulab Jamun, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. As per reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya walked out of the same due to some unknown reason. Speaking about the couple's wedding anniversary, last year, they were vacationing in the Maldives. However, this time, due to the Coronavirus scare and lockdown, Aishwarya and Abhishek will be celebrating their special day at home in the presence of their family. The couple is proud parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. She is a star in her own right. Aaradhya has many fan pages dedicated to her on social media. She is often spotted in the city with her parents. Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, here are a few things the couple has spoken about each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram