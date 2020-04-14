Share your Lockdown Story
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore

Check out these pictures from the 90s of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry and she proves it so with her throwback pictures.
14552 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2020 01:30 pm
  • 1 / 13
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos from the 90s

    From winning the title of Miss World in 1994 to becoming one of the greatest stars in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Her role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan was loved by the audience. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and she will also reunite with her debut director Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. She made her acting debut in 1997 with a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut that same year in the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. The actress has received ten Filmfare Award nominations and has won two Best Actress trophies for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002)."I am human and I am very sensitive, so of course, it hurts when there is someone out there criticizing you. You work to do your best, you work to receive appreciation. It definitely hurts me lesser today because with time and experience I have learned to reduce the negativity and truly recognize the positivity in life which is so much more" shared the actress. In 2009, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian Civilian Award, by the Government of India for her contribution to the arts. In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress found love in the industry and tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. The couple married on 20 April 2007 and the wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. In the year 2011, the birth of their firstborn was anticipated by millions of their fans all over the world. After the birth of Aaradhya, India saw for the first time the rise of such immense popularity for any star kid. Paparazzi would wait for hours to cover even a glimpse of the newborn and even 9 years later nothing has changed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure that her beloved daughter accompanies her to all the important events that she attends. This mother and daughter duo always make headlines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for 16 years now. Her style has evolved from her earlier days to her current phase and has been inspiring. Today, check out these pictures of the actress from her earlier days in the entertainment world.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 13
    Giving serious competition to stars

    The actress looks stunning in this animal print bandana and her beauty look is just marvelous.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 3 / 13
    Truly a serene beauty

    Aish looks like she is busy with an intense conversation here.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 4 / 13
    Bling and more bling

    White on white anymore? Seems the diva already had a great sense of style.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 5 / 13
    The iconic hairstyle

    The middle partition which makes you look like a doll is now back again after years and we love Aish's look in this one.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 6 / 13
    Look at her radiance

    Her beauty is still a tough competition to the new stars in the industry.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 7 / 13
    Taking notes from her neon suit

    She is just a stunner in every outfit.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 8 / 13
    Do you remember this hairstyle?

    Aishwarya follows the trend of these huge curls and we love her asymmetrical red top.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 9 / 13
    Throwback to one of her first ramp walks

    Aishwarya in this electric blue deep cut evening down can be your inspiration for prom.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 10 / 13
    Rocking the red lips look

    The actress has her glamour factor added with her red lips and simple beauty look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 11 / 13
    The cute Aish

    Slaying her fashion game with a simple black tee and no makeup look in this one

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 12 / 13
    One of the most beautiful actresses in the industry

    Just drop dead gorgeous in this no makeup naive look, young Aishwarya redefines beauty standards with her perfection.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 13 / 13
    When she donned a traditional silk saree

    Aishwarya looks radiant in this Assam silk saree.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

No doubt she is called most beautiful......

