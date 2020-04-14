Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore

1 / 13

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos from the 90s

From winning the title of Miss World in 1994 to becoming one of the greatest stars in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all. Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Her role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan was loved by the audience. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and she will also reunite with her debut director Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan. She made her acting debut in 1997 with a dual role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut that same year in the romantic comedy Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol. The actress has received ten Filmfare Award nominations and has won two Best Actress trophies for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002)."I am human and I am very sensitive, so of course, it hurts when there is someone out there criticizing you. You work to do your best, you work to receive appreciation. It definitely hurts me lesser today because with time and experience I have learned to reduce the negativity and truly recognize the positivity in life which is so much more" shared the actress. In 2009, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian Civilian Award, by the Government of India for her contribution to the arts. In 2003, she was the first Indian actress to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress found love in the industry and tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. The couple married on 20 April 2007 and the wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha in Juhu, Mumbai. In the year 2011, the birth of their firstborn was anticipated by millions of their fans all over the world. After the birth of Aaradhya, India saw for the first time the rise of such immense popularity for any star kid. Paparazzi would wait for hours to cover even a glimpse of the newborn and even 9 years later nothing has changed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes sure that her beloved daughter accompanies her to all the important events that she attends. This mother and daughter duo always make headlines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for 16 years now. Her style has evolved from her earlier days to her current phase and has been inspiring. Today, check out these pictures of the actress from her earlier days in the entertainment world.

Photo Credit : pinterest