Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showering love on Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya on social media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular and respected actors all over the world. Despite being a very successful celebrity, Aishwarya remains true to her roots and is a complete family person. She met the love of her life, Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of their movies and after being friends for many years, love started to brew between the two. It was during the promotions of their movie, Guru when the couple was in New York and Jr Bachchan popped the question to which Aishwarya immediately said “yes”. The two tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and are proud parents of the adorable Aaradhya Bachchan whom they welcomed into this world on November 16, 2011. Scrolling through Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s social media handle, one can easily come to know that the dotting wife and mother never fails to shower love on Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan on the internet. Here are pictures of the three posing together shared by the beauty that give major family goals. Take a look at their adorable pictures.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram