Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan: All the times the B Town couple walked hand in hand at events

Take a look at these romantic moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan when they were spotted holding on to each other's hands at various events.
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's photos walking hand in hand

    The internet was showering love over Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's adorable candid snap shared by Abhishek Bachchan's close friend actor Sikandar Kher on the occasion of Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday. Aaradhya Bachchan turned 9 yesterday and mommy Aishwarya Bachchan shared a sweet wish for her lovely daughter too. Along with the post, the former Miss World has shared a bunch of inside pics from the little one's cozy birthday bash last evening. She wrote, "HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love LOVE YOU (sic)." Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's multi starrer Ludo for which both critics and audience have applauded his performance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple got married on April 20, 2007. Though they both appeared in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, Abhishek Bachchan fell in love with Rai whilst filming Guru. The couple has starred in multiple movies together before they got married. They were seen also seen in films like Guru and Ravan. Ever since Aishwarya and Abhishek got married, they have been giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. Today we have these photos of the two walking hand in hand at various B Town events.

    Their 10 on 10 chemistry

    Makes us impatient to witness them again on screen.

    Never let you go

    How sweet is this gesture of Abhishek as he hurries through the crowd with his lady love?

    Regal wedding reception look

    Raising the bar of style here.

    The fun conversations together

    Aish whispers to Abhishek before entering an event.

    Never ending love and affection

    Throwback to their adorable PDA at a Diwali party in the city.

    Princess feels

    How stunning is her rose gold look and Abhishek's white tuxedo look

    Twinning with the best

    The gorgeous couple makes yet another stylish appearance at a red carpet event.

