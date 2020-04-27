/
/
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan: Check out these throwback pics from the star couple's dating days
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan: Check out these throwback pics from the star couple's dating days
Check out these photos of one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan from their dating days before marriage.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
7602 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 27, 2020 08:00 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment