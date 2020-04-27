X
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan: Check out these throwback pics from the star couple's dating days

Check out these photos of one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan from their dating days before marriage.
7602 reads Mumbai Updated: April 27, 2020 08:00 am
    These photos of the star couple when they started dating are unmissable

    Back in April around 13 years ago, B-Town and almost the entire nation was just talking about the big fat Bachchan-Rai wedding. Well, it was the marriage of one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple finally tied the knot on the 20th of April 2007. The wedding was the most anticipated event for the entire B-town and was attended by many famous Bollywood celebrities, politicians, and businessmen as guests. The happy couple just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary a few days ago in quarantine. Abhishek and Aishwarya along with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan have been urging their fans to stay indoors and help doctors and government officials to keep the ongoing Nobel Coronavirus under control. In the year 2000, Aishwarya and Abhishek met on the sets of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and in 2003 worked together again in Kuch Naa Kaho. This marked the phase of being 'just friends.' They had previously met briefly even before they did these movies together, but it was during this period that they really got to know each other. Talking about their love for each other, Aishwarya once shared" “I enjoy watching soccer on sports channels with Abhishek, just hanging. It surprised him initially that I preferred to watch sports rather than romantic comedies. But I have always preferred to hang out with the guys. I am not a part of the Bollywood girlie gangs. Don’t get me wrong, but I can’t see myself saying stuff like, ‘Hey babes, love your bag’." It was during the premiere of their movie, Guru when Aishwarya was asked the big question by Abhishek in New York City. During an interview, Aishwarya revealed how Abhishek proposed her. The actress said, “Abhishek used one of the prop rings from the film in a hotel in New York before the release of the film Guru. During this, he went on his knees and took out his heart. It all looked like a Hollywood scene to me.” Once in an interview with a leading magazine, Aishwarya was asked what she and her husband argue about, Aish shared"While Aishwarya laughed the question off at first saying, “You don’t want to know,” she added on a more serious note, “We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but…” Their Cannes appearances and public appearances together still don't fail to make headlines. The couples welcomed their first child in 2011 and named her Aaradhya Bachchan. The cute 8 years old often makes appearances with her dearest mommy at prestigious events like Cannes. Lat year too she was seen accompanying her mother to the annual event. Today catch a few glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos before marriage.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Do you remember this hairstyle?

    Throwback to this funky hairstyle and Abhishek seems to be lost in this picture while Aish can't stop blushing.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    When you can't stop talking to each other ?

    Aishwarya seems to have shared a bit of information with her beau here who looks too indulged in the conversation.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    Isn't this such a cute photo?

    Aish adorably gets captured with Abhishek Bachchan in this picture.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    The pretty Umrao Jaan

    Aish and Abhishek captured in this beautiful still from their movie, Umrao Jaan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Yes we are all ears!

    The two just look gorgeous together in this frame.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

    One of their best movies together

    It was post this movie that Abhishek popped the big question of marriage to Aish.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Happiest together

    The two can't stop beaming with joy as they meet each other.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

