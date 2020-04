1 / 9

Check out these candid photos of the couple with the Bachchan Family

In 1994, after being crowned Miss World a 21- year-old architecture student became a worldwide sensation overnight. Yes! We are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress was not just a pretty face but with her breakthrough performances in her movies, she proves that she can be a diva on and off-screen. The diva and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on the 20th of April. This is a lesser-known fact that she met her husband Abhishek Bachchan way before sharing screen space with him. Abhishek Bachchan met Aishwarya Rai for the first time on the sets of her film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997 when he went to meet his best friend Bobby Deol. The couple's good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was the cupid who kept putting in the idea that she is fantastic to Abhishek and that they both will look so wonderful together. Aishwarya surely had all eyes on her due to her beauty and work in the industry. The South beauty and her husband dint exactly realise when they fell for each other but Aishwarya once shared in an interview how Abhishek was surprised that she would be more interested in watching football matches at home instead of talking about fancy style or fashion topics like other actresses of her age. Abhishek & Aishwarya tied the knot on the 20th of April 2007."What's wonderful is that we are growing with each other. We share a lot. I communicate a lot and believe immensely in it and he says that he does that most with me. He is a very real guy. And I am a very real person. We are both very connected to our reality and to ourselves." shared Aishwarya in an interview. The couple started setting some major fashion goals with their airport looks and international appearances together post marriage and everyone seemed to love their chemistry on and off-screen. In 2011, they welcomed their first child Aaradhya Bachchan. The birth of their daughter was a widely anticipated thing throughout the nation given their family name and popularity of both the stars. 8 years old Aaradhya now accompanies her mother to her sets, international projects, and major red carpet events as well. Recently the entire Bachchan family was seen in the rooftop of their Juhu residence during the Janta curfew. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Sweta Nanda and Abhishek joined the rest of India as they clapped and rang bells to thank those on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19. Many times, their entire family has been captured in timeless memories but today we have some candids of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with their family. Have a look

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani