Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's incredible THROWBACK PICS prove they are the ultimate beauty queens

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's THROWBACK photos deserve all your attention

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are undeniably amongst the most gorgeous and finest actresses in Bollywood. The divas made India proud when the duo was crowned as Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively. It was in 1994 that India won the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. Sushmita and Aishwarya have ever since been the talk of the town for not only their beauty and talent but also their rumoured rivalry. Well, Sushmita and Aishwarya were in for a tie by the end of the contest in 1994. Sushmita managed to beat Aishwarya by 0.2 points to bag the title of Miss India. Sushmita also opened up about the most intriguing topic of their 'cold vibes' with each other and said, "I have always been very warm to her. The idea that I've ever been cold to her, is an absolute fallacy." Asked if they could be called friends she said, "For that, we would have to spend time with each other. But we are cordial with each other." The stars further went on to become successful actresses in B-Town and have delivered some of the most terrific performances in their career. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai made her comeback in films post-pregnancy with critically acclaimed film Jazbaa after a gap of five years. Last year, Sushmita Sen took to social media to announce her return to the big screen. The actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010. Sharing a picture of herself, where she is seen standing near her window at her home, she wrote, "I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!!" We excitedly await the return of the diva on-screen! On that note, here are their throwback photos together to take you down a memory lane!

Photo Credit : Youtube