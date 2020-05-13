/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's incredible THROWBACK PICS prove they are the ultimate beauty queens
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are amongst the most gorgeous ladies in B-Town and undeniably the ultimate beauty queens. Check out the divas' pics together which will take you down a memory lane.
Updated: May 14, 2020 12:02 am
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen's THROWBACK photos deserve all your attention
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are undeniably amongst the most gorgeous and finest actresses in Bollywood. The divas made India proud when the duo was crowned as Miss World and Miss Universe, respectively. It was in 1994 that India won the Miss Universe pageant for the first time. Sushmita and Aishwarya have ever since been the talk of the town for not only their beauty and talent but also their rumoured rivalry. Well, Sushmita and Aishwarya were in for a tie by the end of the contest in 1994. Sushmita managed to beat Aishwarya by 0.2 points to bag the title of Miss India. Sushmita also opened up about the most intriguing topic of their 'cold vibes' with each other and said, "I have always been very warm to her. The idea that I've ever been cold to her, is an absolute fallacy." Asked if they could be called friends she said, "For that, we would have to spend time with each other. But we are cordial with each other." The stars further went on to become successful actresses in B-Town and have delivered some of the most terrific performances in their career. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai made her comeback in films post-pregnancy with critically acclaimed film Jazbaa after a gap of five years. Last year, Sushmita Sen took to social media to announce her return to the big screen. The actress was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010. Sharing a picture of herself, where she is seen standing near her window at her home, she wrote, "I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!!" We excitedly await the return of the diva on-screen! On that note, here are their throwback photos together to take you down a memory lane!
The perfect candid click
Aishwarya and Sushmita's impeccable beauty steals the show in this happy snap!
Here's what Aishwarya was asked at the pageant finale
For the tie-breaker round, Aishwarya was asked, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from The Bold & Beautiful or in Mason Capwell from Santa Barbara?" To this, Aishwarya replied, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him and a terrific sense of humour. And that gels with my character."
Sushmita bagged the title with this witty answer
On the other hand, Sushmita was asked, "What do you know about the textile heritage of your country? How old has it been and what do you prefer to wear personally?" Sushmita candid answer to this won her the title. She said, "I think it all started with Mahatma Gandhi's khadi. It has gone a long way since then, but the basics of Indian textile heritage has been from there."
The OG beauty queens in one frame
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Lara Dutta pose together for this very priceless moment that has to be treasured!
The 90s divas
Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen are few actresses who mesmerized the audience as Beauty Queens back in the days. Juhi Chawla has crowned Miss India in 1984! This rare photo of the beauty queens together is unmissable.
The memorable moment
In an honest conversation with late actor Farooq Shaikh, Sushmita had revealed how her winning gown was sewn by a local tailor because she hailed from a middle-class family. The actress also added that she was not in a position to afford four different outfits for her big day.
Beauty personified
Aishwarya and Sushmita's pic screams of beauty and grace. They are the epitome of, "Good looks, good looks and GOOD LOOKS!"
Beauty has no rivalry
The two beauty queens met up at the bash organized by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in 2015 and Sushmita took over the internet when she posted a photo of herself with Aishwarya at the party. Sushmita made sure to silence all rumour mongers with a well-aimed caption for this photo, "2 decades of a fairy-tale, V celebrate it all!!! Beauty has no rivalry..it gives, glows n grows cheers beautiful"
