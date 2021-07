1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty tips

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, winner of Miss World 1994 pageant, is a well-recognised name. She made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie, Iruvar and had her first Bollywood release, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, the same year. Ever since 1997, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has only been climbing the ladder of success, winning over the hearts of millions. After ruling the Bollywood industry, Aishwarya was seeen in a few Hollywood films as well. The daughter-in-law of the Bachchans has always been praised for her on-screen performances. However, the one thing that doesn’t go unnoticed is her naturally beautiful hair and skin. People have often asked her the secret for her glowing skin and thick hair, and the actor has many-a-times given tips for her fans and followers to follow. Here are the beauty tips that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has often shared with the media. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla