Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: 6 ICONIC moments of the actress with Salma Hayek and more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1 and as the actress turns 48, we celebrate it the same by looking at some of the best moments she shared with Hollywood celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello among others. Aishwarya carved her name early on in the entertainment industry and not only in India but globally. After being crowned Miss World in 1994, the actress chose to make a career in acting and floored everyone with her powerful performances onscreen. Not only in Bollywood but Aishwarya also starred alongside major Hollywood actors such as Steve Martin in The Pink Panther 2 among others. Apart from as a movie star, the actress also made her name in the fashion world as she represented A-list brands and walked the red carpet as ambassadors for the same at several Cannes Film Festivals. As we celebrate Aishwarya's birthday, we take a look at her Hollywood friendships with the likes of Eva Longoria and her close bond with Dame Helen Mirren. These amazing photos capture some of her most iconic moments with fellow major celebrities, like this adorable click with Salma Hayek from Variety and UN's panel discussion on gender equality.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria have known each other since years and share a close bond and it's evident from their interactions. Eva once also complimented Aishwarya in a cute selfie video of the duo from Paris where she said, "Why do you get more beautiful? I don't want to be next to you anymore." This photo of Aishwarya with Longoria is special though since Eva is accompanied by her little one, Santiago too in it.
This endearing photo captures a sweet moment between Rai Bachchan and the iconic actress Helen Mirren who met during Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen posing alongside Mirren in the sweetest manner. Expressing her feelings about this click, Aishwarya had even captioned this photo on Instagram saying, "LOVE LOVE LOVE.... n RESPECT Helen Mirren."
Photo Credit : Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Back in September 2019, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set the ramp on fire at the Paris Fashion Week as she walked the runway in a stunning look alongside Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello. Fans were thrilled to see Aishwarya and Cabello bond during the fashion week. Aishwarya looked a million bucks as she walked the runway sporting a floral dress along with fringed heels at the event.
When Katy Perry visited India, the Roar singer attended a party hosted by Karan Johar that saw who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also among the guests at the starry evening and even clicked a photo with Perry which she shared on her Instagram and wrote, "More Power to You.... Love n Light."
At the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet moment with actress Elizabeth Banks on the red carpet as the two gorgeous divas held hands while making the red carpet entry and also chatted and laughed all the way through the event.