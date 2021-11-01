Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: 6 ICONIC moments of the actress with Salma Hayek and more

1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salma Hayek share a warm hug

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her birthday on November 1 and as the actress turns 48, we celebrate it the same by looking at some of the best moments she shared with Hollywood celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Camila Cabello among others. Aishwarya carved her name early on in the entertainment industry and not only in India but globally. After being crowned Miss World in 1994, the actress chose to make a career in acting and floored everyone with her powerful performances onscreen. Not only in Bollywood but Aishwarya also starred alongside major Hollywood actors such as Steve Martin in The Pink Panther 2 among others. Apart from as a movie star, the actress also made her name in the fashion world as she represented A-list brands and walked the red carpet as ambassadors for the same at several Cannes Film Festivals. As we celebrate Aishwarya's birthday, we take a look at her Hollywood friendships with the likes of Eva Longoria and her close bond with Dame Helen Mirren. These amazing photos capture some of her most iconic moments with fellow major celebrities, like this adorable click with Salma Hayek from Variety and UN's panel discussion on gender equality.

Photo Credit : Getty Images