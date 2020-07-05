Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Blue eye shadow to smokey eyes, the star can pull off any makeup look like a pro

1 / 11

Aishwarya Rai's BEST eye makeup looks at the Cannes red carpet

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. She made her Cannes debut in 2002. Since then, the actress makes sure to put her best foot forward every year. Last year, Aishwarya had told DNA about her Cannes experience, “It’s quite a big milestone in the collective association and it’s nice that it coincides with my 16th year. After all these years, it’s kind of a familial relationship that we have developed and it’s always nice to join in any celebrations — congratulate your fellow associates, professionals and fellow friends and it’s nice to just revel.” About her Cannes red-carpet looks, she had said, “But it’s nice, because in a way, bina soche and bina kuch kiye, yeh kaam kar jaata hai. Like I say, I am a committed professional, but I’m an even more committed mother. So I joke that it’s nice to do fancy dress once in a while and then, of course, to do it professionally and impactfully and give every commitment its due. But also living my real life, it’s important to balance the two well. This kind of does it!” On that note, here's a look at the actress' best eye makeup looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Credit : Getty