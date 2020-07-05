Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aishwarya Rai
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Blue eye shadow to smokey eyes, the star can pull off any makeup look like a pro

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Blue eye shadow to smokey eyes, the star can pull off any makeup look like a pro

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves everyone dazzled by her mesmerising beauty and fashion sense. Here's a look at her best eye makeup looks on the Cannes red carpet that will leave you stunned!
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2020 10:00 am
  • 1 / 11
    Aishwarya Rai's BEST eye makeup looks at the Cannes red carpet

    Aishwarya Rai's BEST eye makeup looks at the Cannes red carpet

    In 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. She made her Cannes debut in 2002. Since then, the actress makes sure to put her best foot forward every year. Last year, Aishwarya had told DNA about her Cannes experience, “It’s quite a big milestone in the collective association and it’s nice that it coincides with my 16th year. After all these years, it’s kind of a familial relationship that we have developed and it’s always nice to join in any celebrations — congratulate your fellow associates, professionals and fellow friends and it’s nice to just revel.” About her Cannes red-carpet looks, she had said, “But it’s nice, because in a way, bina soche and bina kuch kiye, yeh kaam kar jaata hai. Like I say, I am a committed professional, but I’m an even more committed mother. So I joke that it’s nice to do fancy dress once in a while and then, of course, to do it professionally and impactfully and give every commitment its due. But also living my real life, it’s important to balance the two well. This kind of does it!” On that note, here's a look at the actress' best eye makeup looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 11
    Silver eyes

    Silver eyes

    She opted for silver glittery eye makeup a couple of years back as she stunned in a Rami Kadi crystal-studded gown and completed her look with minimal accessories and an updo hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 11
    Purple eye makeup

    Purple eye makeup

    Aishwarya wore a stunning butterfly inspired, colourful sleeveless gown featuring a long embroidered and embellished train and a plunging neckline. Sleek hair, purple eye makeup and matching pair of earrings rounded her lookout.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 11
    Eyelashes on point

    Eyelashes on point

    Only if looks could kill!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 11
    When she opted for a lighter shade

    When she opted for a lighter shade

    For one of her best looks, Aishwarya opted for the lightest shade of eye colour and teamed it up with eyelashes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Smokey eyes

    Smokey eyes

    The actress' beauty look in 2016 made headlines! While her purple lip caught limelight, Guru actor opted for a black-purple combination of eye shadow with a deep kohl-rimmed look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 11
    Blue eye shadow

    Blue eye shadow

    Aishwarya added a touch of glamour to her look by colouring her upper lid with a bold turquoise blue liner and giving it a smokey blue eyeshadow and bold lashes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 11
    Adding the touch of silver

    Adding the touch of silver

    This makeup look is the perfect touch to her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 9 / 11
    Green eye makeup

    Green eye makeup

    Aishwarya completed her 2015 look with green eye-makeup, plum lips and cascading hair.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 11
    Luminous green eyes

    Luminous green eyes

    The mother-of-one wore an embroidered floor-length gown designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, which highlighted her gorgeous figure and her luminous green eyes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 11 / 11
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    Last year, she flaunted kohl-rimmed eyes and light pink lip colour with her hair pulled back in a bun to complete the look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement