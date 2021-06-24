Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood movies rejected by her that went successful at the box office

Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rejected several movies in her career that went ahead to become huge commercial hits. Read ahead to take a look.
36930 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:36 am
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry and is highly recognized and respected, all over the world. The actor started her career by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant before which, she had already started modelling for a couple of brands. After being crowned as the Miss World 1994, she made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil language movie, Iruvar, and also made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, in the same year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in many huge commercially successful movies throughout her long-spanning career and has often been praised for her great on-screen performances. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan, has also made a mark for herself in the Hollywood industry. Aishwarya has always been in the news for being one of the most beautiful celebrities in the country and the blue-eyed beauty has achieved a lot in life and will always be making the favourite actor’s list for many for the great work that she has done. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often praised for her great choice of movies but there have been times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down movies that later became super hit movies. Here are the movies that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has rejected. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered the lead character in Raja Hindustani but she said “no” to the part to participate in the Miss World pageant and the role was then played by Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered to play the character of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she refused to do the project as she was already working on a Tamil language movie, Jeans, at the time, and the role then went to Rani Mukerjee.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Aishwarya was offered the character of Zaara in 2004’s highest-grossing movie, Veer Zaara that she turned down for unknown reasons and the role then went to Preity Zinta.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly walked out of Chalte Chalte after having started shooting for the movie when Salman Khan repeatedly got into arguments with the actor on the sets of the movie and she was then replaced by Rani Mukerjee.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    The actor turned to play the character of Avni in Bhool Bhulaiyaa for unknown reasons, after which, Vidya Balan was cast who aced the character completely.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Aishwarya was the initial choice for Dostana, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan but rejected the part because of the movie revolving around the story of “two boys” after which even Saif Ali Khan walked out of the movie and the movie finally cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham as the lead characters.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered the character of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham that she rejected due to date issues and the role eventually went on to be played by Kajol, giving the world a new favourite on-screen pair (jodi).

    Photo Credit : YouTube

