Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: Actresses who made us fall in love with their onscreen saree looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone have given us some classic saree moments with their on screen saree looks. Read on to know more.
    Most Iconic saree moments in Bollywood movies

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made India proud of her achievements. From winning the title of Miss World to her annual Cannes appearances, the actress continues to make her fans proud of her. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. She is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Talking about her Cannes appearances which we missed this year due to the pandemic. The actress made her grand debut in the prestigious film festival about 18 years ago in 2002. The former Miss World first rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest at Cannes when she made her debut in 2002 and opted for a Neeta Lulla sari in a statement yellow to mark the occasion. She represented her iconic movie Devdas which is one of the greatest Bollywood movies of all time. Her look in that movie in sarees left fans all around the world impressed and fun fact! Snoop Dogg also sampled the song " Silsila Ye Chahat ka" for his song 'Snoop Dogg Millionaire'. If you haven't heard his song yet, you will be surprised to hear the Devdas song in the background. Not only Aishwarya but over the years, Bollywood has given fans some classic saree moments with their movies. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Sridevi

    Sridevi

    Sridevi's iconic light blue saree in Kaate Nahi Katte from the movie Mr.India

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja

    Sonam K Ahuja's red saree in the movie I Hate Luv Storys.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's sizzling chemistry in the song Teri Ore in the movie Singh is Kinng.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Amy Jackson

    Amy Jackson

    Amy Jackson's saree looks in the movie Ekk Deewana Tha .

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone's blue saree with golden border in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' silver saree in the song Desi Girl in the movie Dostana.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen

    Sushmita Sen's stunning saree looks in the movie Main Hoon Na.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kajol

    Kajol

    Kajol's saree in the song Suraj Hua Maddham in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan in the song Chammak Challo for the movie Ra.One.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's signature sarees in the movie Devdas will always be one of the most iconic saree looks of all times.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

