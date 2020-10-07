Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: Actresses who made us fall in love with their onscreen saree looks

1 / 11

Most Iconic saree moments in Bollywood movies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made India proud of her achievements. From winning the title of Miss World to her annual Cannes appearances, the actress continues to make her fans proud of her. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. She is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Talking about her Cannes appearances which we missed this year due to the pandemic. The actress made her grand debut in the prestigious film festival about 18 years ago in 2002. The former Miss World first rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's finest at Cannes when she made her debut in 2002 and opted for a Neeta Lulla sari in a statement yellow to mark the occasion. She represented her iconic movie Devdas which is one of the greatest Bollywood movies of all time. Her look in that movie in sarees left fans all around the world impressed and fun fact! Snoop Dogg also sampled the song " Silsila Ye Chahat ka" for his song 'Snoop Dogg Millionaire'. If you haven't heard his song yet, you will be surprised to hear the Devdas song in the background. Not only Aishwarya but over the years, Bollywood has given fans some classic saree moments with their movies. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Youtube