/
/
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: If Bollywood actresses dressed as ice cream flavours; See PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: If Bollywood actresses dressed as ice cream flavours; See PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone reminded us of some classic ice cream flavours as they glammed up. Take a look at these throwback PHOTOS.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
33483 reads
Mumbai
Updated: September 6, 2020 10:04 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9