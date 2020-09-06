Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: If Bollywood actresses dressed as ice cream flavours; See PHOTOS

1 / 9

Bollywood actress who reminded us of Ice cream flavours

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awaited Cannes appearances were missed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global star is a true fashion inspiration for many. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were floored by her beauty and charm. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Aishwarya had firmly established herself in a male-dominated industry. Speaking about it she said, "By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around." As we miss the glamorous looks of our beloved actresses, take a look at these throwback pictures of the stars where they looked somewhat similar to our favourite ice cream flavours.

Photo Credit : getty images/freepix