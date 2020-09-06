Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: If Bollywood actresses dressed as ice cream flavours; See PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone reminded us of some classic ice cream flavours as they glammed up. Take a look at these throwback PHOTOS.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 10:04 am
  • 1 / 9
    Bollywood actress who reminded us of Ice cream flavours

    Bollywood actress who reminded us of Ice cream flavours

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awaited Cannes appearances were missed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global star is a true fashion inspiration for many. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were floored by her beauty and charm. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Aishwarya had firmly established herself in a male-dominated industry. Speaking about it she said, "By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around." As we miss the glamorous looks of our beloved actresses, take a look at these throwback pictures of the stars where they looked somewhat similar to our favourite ice cream flavours.

    Photo Credit : getty images/freepix

  • 2 / 9
    Kiara Advani as Berry Popsicle

    Kiara Advani as Berry Popsicle

    Kiara's printed Baby pink and Rani pink saree surely reminded us of this favourite childhood candy icecream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/freepix

  • 3 / 9
    Alia Bhatt as Salted Caramel

    Alia Bhatt as Salted Caramel

    Alia's look for an award ceremony with her beauty look reminded us of the delicious salted caramel icecream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/freepix

  • 4 / 9
    Anushka Sharma as Orange Dolly

    Anushka Sharma as Orange Dolly

    Anushka Sharma's co ord set reminds us of the tangy and sweet orange bar icecream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/freepix

  • 5 / 9
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Strawberry

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Strawberry

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas's pink off shoulder dress which stole hearts at Golden Globes reminds us of the classic Strawberry flavoured icecream.

    Photo Credit : getty images/freepix

  • 6 / 9
    Katrina Kaif as Chocolate Chip

    Katrina Kaif as Chocolate Chip

    Katrina Kaif 's brown floral mini dress looks similar to chocolate chip ice cream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/freepix

  • 7 / 9
    Deepika Padukone as Vanilla

    Deepika Padukone as Vanilla

    Deepika's slit dress at the Cannes film festival is the perfect reminder of the vanilla ice cream.

    Photo Credit : getty images/freepix

  • 8 / 9
    Kangana Ranaut as Pistachio Icecream

    Kangana Ranaut as Pistachio Icecream

    Known for donning the traditional saree boldly for her airport looks, this one reminded us of the Pistachio Icecream

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/freepix

  • 9 / 9
    Tara Sutaria as Mango

    Tara Sutaria as Mango

    The sweet new face in this beautiful golden lehenga reminds us of the Mango icecream.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/freepix

