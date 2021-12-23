Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra; THESE B-Town celebs made a mark in Hollywood

The Bollywood film industry is filled with immense talent and many a time even people overseas have appreciated it. Case in point, our Desi girls like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have all made a mark for themselves in Hollywood. Whether it's a high-action film like Baywatch and XXX: Return of Xander Cage, or a comic crime thriller like Pink Panther, Bollywood talent has often shined in Hollywood films. Today, we’re looking back at a few Bollywood actors who have left a mark in Hollywood.
PCJ rose to fame in Hollywood when she starred in the crime series Quantico in 2015. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Priyanka, she has went on to star in films like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes and many more. Her latest and most exciting film yet is The Matrix Resurrections!
Deepika gave the performance of a lifetime in 2017s XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel as she essayed the role of Serena Unger. Vin played the character of Xander Cage, a former xXx operative, who is forced to return to active service to find a satellite-controlling device, which is stolen from the CIA's office in New York.
The veteran Bollywood star has worked on many Hollywood projects including The Big Sick, New Amsterdam and Oscar-winning film Silver Linings Playbook. The star brings the same stellar performances to his western projects as he brings to his Indian ones.
The late star had worked with stars like Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and so many more. Over his 3-decade-long career, the actor starred in films like Jurassic World, Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno, The Namesake and so many more. Khan tragically passed away in April 2020.
After winning the Miss World pageant in 1994, Rai began her career in the Indian acting industry while still having a strong footing in Hollywood. She starred in Bride and Prejudice in 2004, Last Legion in 2007 and The Pink Panther 2 with Steve Martin in 2009!