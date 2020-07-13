Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aishwarya Rai
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended Cannes to represent Devdas; See FACTS about the film you were unaware of

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended Cannes to represent Devdas; See FACTS about the film you were unaware of

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role in the movie Devdas as Paro is one of the actress' most iconic roles so far on screen Today take a look at these interesting facts about the movie.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 11:53 am
  • 1 / 12
    Facts about the movie Devdas will leave you surprised

    Facts about the movie Devdas will leave you surprised

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The entire country poured in their good wishes for the Bachchans on social media. Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya underwent tests along with the entire family. The same was confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope who later deleted his tweet shortly after sharing it. However, Jaya Bachchan's test results turned out to be negative. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of the most phenomenal actresses of the country. From making the nation proud with her win as Miss World back in 1994 and then through her successful acting career, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for more than a decade now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos with her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always make headlines whether it's their family pictures or their airport looks. Last year, the duo attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and a picture of Aaradhya Bachchan was captured fixing her mom's gown that went viral. Talking about Cannes, today we have some interesting facts about one of the actress' most critically acclaimed movies, Devdas co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene which she first represented at the Cannes film festival.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 12
    Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role of Paro

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role of Paro

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role of Paro by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and even gave a screen test for the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    1.22 lakh stained glass pieces

    1.22 lakh stained glass pieces

    In the song Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka, Aishwarya's utensil was made of 1.22 lakh worth stained glass pieces.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 12
    Official entry to Oscars

    Official entry to Oscars

    Yes! Devdas was India's official entry to Oscars that year.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 12
    Snoop Dogg is a fan

    Snoop Dogg is a fan

    Snoop Dogg also sampled the song " Silsila Ye Chahat ka" for his song 'Snoop Dogg Millionaire'. If you haven't heard his song yet, you will be surprised to hear the Devdas song in the background.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 12
    Chandramukhi's house set was worth 12 crores

    Chandramukhi's house set was worth 12 crores

    Chandramukhi's home was a major setting for some of the most iconic scenes and songs of the movie hence perfection was needed and 12 crores were invested in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 12
    Clothing weighed 30 kilograms for this song

    Clothing weighed 30 kilograms for this song

    Madhuri Dixit's outfit she wore while dancing to ‘Kahe Chedd Mohe’ weighed 30 kg.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 12
    Shah Rukh Khan did this to get into his character

    Shah Rukh Khan did this to get into his character

    SRK is a teetotaller but he had to consumed some small amount of alcohol to get into his character for his role.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 12
    Jackie Shroff was the fourth choice for the film

    Jackie Shroff was the fourth choice for the film

    Govinda, Saif Ali Khan and Manoj Bajpayee were first approached for the role of Chunnilal

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 12
    One of the most expensive sets

    One of the most expensive sets

    Devdas set overall was worth more than 50 crores and was one of the most expensive movie sets of that time.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 11 / 12
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dedication is beyond words

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dedication is beyond words

    The actress' ears started bleeding during the song Dola re Dola but no one knew about it until the shoot for the same got over.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 12 / 12
    Aishwarya attended Cannes for the first time

    Aishwarya attended Cannes for the first time

    Devdas was the reason, the actress along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SRK made an appearance to the prestigious festival.

    Photo Credit : getty images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement