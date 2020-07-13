Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended Cannes to represent Devdas; See FACTS about the film you were unaware of

1 / 12

Facts about the movie Devdas will leave you surprised

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. The entire country poured in their good wishes for the Bachchans on social media. Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya underwent tests along with the entire family. The same was confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope who later deleted his tweet shortly after sharing it. However, Jaya Bachchan's test results turned out to be negative. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of the most phenomenal actresses of the country. From making the nation proud with her win as Miss World back in 1994 and then through her successful acting career, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for more than a decade now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos with her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always make headlines whether it's their family pictures or their airport looks. Last year, the duo attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and a picture of Aaradhya Bachchan was captured fixing her mom's gown that went viral. Talking about Cannes, today we have some interesting facts about one of the actress' most critically acclaimed movies, Devdas co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene which she first represented at the Cannes film festival.

Photo Credit : getty images