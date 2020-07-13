/
/
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended Cannes to represent Devdas; See FACTS about the film you were unaware of
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan first attended Cannes to represent Devdas; See FACTS about the film you were unaware of
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role in the movie Devdas as Paro is one of the actress' most iconic roles so far on screen Today take a look at these interesting facts about the movie.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5285 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 13, 2020 11:53 am
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12