Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Gigi Hadid: You cannot miss these glitter eyed beauty looks of celebrities

Celebrities and their glitter eye makeup look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family have finally arrived back safe at their home post their battle with Coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were infected with the virus post which the mother-daughter duo was hospitalized. They were discharged soon after having recovered from the same. However, Abhishek Bachchan continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan too has safely returned home. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to impress with her wardrobe style. Though in B-Town, there are many actresses who sport latest trends on the red carpet or in their off duty looks, no one has the everlasting elegance like that of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai. She is an epitome of perfection. For over two decades, the actress has won millions of hearts in the Bollywood and continues to do so. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. We really missed her annual Cannes looks this year but we are still obsessed with her previous beauty looks at the prestigious event. Today we have these photos of the actress slaying a glitter eyed beauty look along with some throwback snaps of other celebs who donned the same look.

Photo Credit : getty images