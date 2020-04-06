/
/
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one bankable star of Bollywood. From Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Gucci and more, Aishwarya's handbags collection will certainly leave you green with envy. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
6661 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 6, 2020 11:03 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Add new comment