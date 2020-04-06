#MyCoronaStory
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one bankable star of Bollywood. From Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Gucci and more, Aishwarya's handbags collection will certainly leave you green with envy. Check out!
6661 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's expensive bags

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's expensive bags

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one bankable star of Bollywood. Right from owning an impressive collection of exotic cars to expensive houses and statement bags, the Bachchan bahu owns a string of expensive items we can only dream of. Well, there's nothing wrong to say, she lives her life queen size. The diva is a proud owner of some of the most luxurious handbags and is often spotted flaunting the same. From Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Gucci and more, Aishwarya's handbag collection will certainly leave you green with envy. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Christian Louboutin Hobo Tassel Bag

    Christian Louboutin Hobo Tassel Bag

    The stunning diva owns a Christian Louboutin leather hobo bag that has swinging fringe and spike sides. The bag costs around Rs 83, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Givenchy Antigona Shopper Tote

    Givenchy Antigona Shopper Tote

    The stunning actress owns Givenchy Antigona Shopper Tote in a lush maroon which costs around Rs 1, 21, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Christian Louboutin bag

    Christian Louboutin bag

    The actress owns one more Christian Louboutin bag which features the brand's signature design. The bag reportedly costs around Rs 1 Lakh. Mira Rajput and Tamannaah are also proud owner of this luxurious bag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Bvlgari Serpenti Bag

    Bvlgari Serpenti Bag

    During daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash, Aishwarya was spotted flaunting her Bvlgari Serpenti bag. The bag then costs around Rs 1, 70, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Christian Louboutin Paloma Large Triple-Gusset Tote Bag

    Christian Louboutin Paloma Large Triple-Gusset Tote Bag

    Aishwarya's favourite brand seems to be Christian Louboutin Paloma Large Triple-Gusset Tote bag will cost you around Rs 2 Lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Paloma small tote bag

    Paloma small tote bag

    The leopard print themed bag of the Bachchan bahu grabbed many eyeballs. The branded bag is priced at around Rs 1, 20, 774.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Mulberry bag

    Mulberry bag

    The diva's airport looks are always on point. During one of her airport outings, she was papped flaunting her Mulberry bag which costs around Rs 85, 000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

