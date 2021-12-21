Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a thing for black attires and these PHOTOS are proof

1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love for black

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She always is the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. In addition to this, over the years, Aishwarya has also become a global style icon. She is one star who knows how to stay attached to her roots, while representing India on global platforms. The Hum Dil De Chuke star never fails to give major fashion goals for fans to follow. Be it her ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns by her stunning sartorial choices. However, the diva also has a special thing for black ensembles. Be it travelling or attending professional events, this neutral hue appears in Rai’s wardrobe very often. Take a look at it here:

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram