Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a thing for black attires and these PHOTOS are proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She always is the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. In addition to this, over the years, Aishwarya has also become a global style icon. She is one star who knows how to stay attached to her roots, while representing India on global platforms. The Hum Dil De Chuke star never fails to give major fashion goals for fans to follow. Be it her ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns by her stunning sartorial choices. However, the diva also has a special thing for black ensembles. Be it travelling or attending professional events, this neutral hue appears in Rai’s wardrobe very often. Take a look at it here:
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The actress appeared at the Jam Nagar office of ED located in New Delhi. The diva chose to wear an all-black ensemble which was matched with black sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen dazzling in a stunning black indo-western attire. The divas ensemble featured intricate work along the borders. While a matching belt around her waist added a modern tadka to her ethnic attire. However, her statement potli bag absolutely stole the limelight of her entire look. Speaking of her makeup, bold lips and sleek wavy hair left open added elegance to her attire.
Photo Credit : Kavye Sharma official Instagram
Here, Aishwarya Rai has opted for a balck elongated top which is paired with matching trousers. Twinning and winning with her daughter, Aishwarya’s shoes break the monotony of her look.
Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to alert us that the coat season is back again. While travelling for her vacation with family, the diva opted for a black coat which was topped over a matching top and trousers.
On the special occasion of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, Aishwarya once again was seen wearing a black attire which was topped with a quirky jacket.