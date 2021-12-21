Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a thing for black attires and these PHOTOS are proof

Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:43 AM IST   |  985
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 1

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love for black

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She always is the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. In addition to this, over the years, Aishwarya has also become a global style icon. She is one star who knows how to stay attached to her roots, while representing India on global platforms. The Hum Dil De Chuke star never fails to give major fashion goals for fans to follow. Be it her ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns by her stunning sartorial choices. However, the diva also has a special thing for black ensembles. Be it travelling or attending professional events, this neutral hue appears in Rai’s wardrobe very often. Take a look at it here:

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 2

    Attending ED inquiry

    Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Panama Papers leak case. The actress appeared at the Jam Nagar office of ED located in New Delhi. The diva chose to wear an all-black ensemble which was matched with black sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 3

    Black Ethnic

    In the photo, Aishwarya can be seen dazzling in a stunning black indo-western attire. The divas ensemble featured intricate work along the borders. While a matching belt around her waist added a modern tadka to her ethnic attire. However, her statement potli bag absolutely stole the limelight of her entire look. Speaking of her makeup, bold lips and sleek wavy hair left open added elegance to her attire.

    Photo Credit : Kavye Sharma official Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 4

    Black travel outfit

    Here, Aishwarya Rai has opted for a balck elongated top which is paired with matching trousers. Twinning and winning with her daughter, Aishwarya’s shoes break the monotony of her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 5

    Black coat

    Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to alert us that the coat season is back again. While travelling for her vacation with family, the diva opted for a black coat which was topped over a matching top and trousers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photo 6

    Family occasions

    On the special occasion of Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, Aishwarya once again was seen wearing a black attire which was topped with a quirky jacket.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram