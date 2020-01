1 / 2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family photographs are beautiful

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bollywood industry. The star looks gorgeous and can make anyone spellbound. Her classic beauty made her one of Bollywood’s premier stars. The diva who was crowned Miss World in 1994 opened doors for her modelling dreams. She rose to fame with movies like Iruvar and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She then went to do films like Jodhaa Akbar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others, which helped her to create a niche of herself in the film industry. These movies helped to push her to the forefront of ‘new Bollywood’. Aishwarya established herself as the new ‘Queen of Bollywood’ with her remarkable performance as the jilted lover Paro in Devdas which hit the screens in 2002. In April 2007, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan and now is blessed with an adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, in which she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Well, Talking about her love for her family, Aishwarya is one of the many Bollywood celebs who loves expressing her love for her family on social media. The Bachchan Bahu is pretty active on her social media and treats her fans with beautiful family photographs. Let us take a look at the best memories captured by her.

Photo Credit : Instagram