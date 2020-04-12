Share your Lockdown Story
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From Miss World to Bollywood journey; Check out the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the hearts of millions and is a stunner in all rights. Check out her transformation from her modelling days to winning the title of Miss World 1994, box office records and walking the red carpet at Cannes!
13901 reads Mumbai Updated: April 12, 2020 10:00 am
  • 1 / 13
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's TRANSFORMATION over the years

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true stunner and there's no denying that. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. Like many other models and actors, Aishwarya too faced the criticism of being called a beautiful model with zero acting skills. But she turned those criticisms around by winning the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. On the personal front, the diva got married to her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007 and the star couple became parents to a beautiful girl Aaradhya in 2011. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extra ordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. The actress is also pretty active on social media and her feed is a true delight for fans! It is filled with the most amazing family moments, her fashionable looks to her cutest selfies with daughter Aaradhya. She made her last on-screen appearance with Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in 2018. As we await her next release, here is the actress' transformation from the initial days of her career to her latest Cannes appearance.

    Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty

  • 2 / 13
    Modelling days

    While in college, Rai did a few modelling jobs. Following appearances in several television commercials, she entered the Miss India pageant, in which she placed second.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 13
    Being crowned as Miss World 1994

    It was one of the best and proudest moments for the diva when she was crowned Miss World in 1994!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 13
    Stepping into films

    Aishwarya Rai made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 13
    Pathbreaking performances

    The actress majorly rose to fame and became a well-known and household name with Devdas, Taal, Josh and Mohabbatein,

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 13
    Projects in the west

    She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. She also starred in The Last Legion as Mira and he Pink Panther 2.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 13
    Mrs Abhishek Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai married Guru co-star and actor Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 8 / 13
    Winning the prestigious Padma Shri Award

    She was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2009.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 9 / 13
    Dhoom 2

    Rai Bachchan got highly appreciated and bowled over everyone with her performances in Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Dhoom 2, Guru and Jodhaa Akbar. She was then last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzaarish in 2010.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 13
    Becoming a mom and taking break from films

    The diva gave birth to her beautiful daughter Aaradhya in 2011 and took a step back of the limelight. But the award-winning actress has made regular appearances at Cannes Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    A fantastic comeback

    After a break of five years, the actress made her stellar comeback with critically acclaimed films Jazbaa and Sarabjit. These films were highly praised critically and at international film festivals.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 12 / 13
    Unleashing her inner glam diva on-screen

    Her role in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as Saba Taliyar Khan opposite Ranbir Kapoor, also starring Anushka Sharma was truly one of her best performances!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 13 / 13
    Cannes 2019

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left everyone speechless with her latest Cannes 2019 look when the Cannes veteran glided the red carpet in a white ruffled gown by Ashi Studio.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Anonymous

“ After a break of five years, the actress made her stellar comeback with critically acclaimed films Jazbaa and Sarabjit. These films were highly praised critically and at international film festivals“ Umm.. WHAT? What planet was this on?!

