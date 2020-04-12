Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From Miss World to Bollywood journey; Check out the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION

1 / 13

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's TRANSFORMATION over the years

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true stunner and there's no denying that. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. Like many other models and actors, Aishwarya too faced the criticism of being called a beautiful model with zero acting skills. But she turned those criticisms around by winning the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. On the personal front, the diva got married to her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007 and the star couple became parents to a beautiful girl Aaradhya in 2011. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extra ordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. The actress is also pretty active on social media and her feed is a true delight for fans! It is filled with the most amazing family moments, her fashionable looks to her cutest selfies with daughter Aaradhya. She made her last on-screen appearance with Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in 2018. As we await her next release, here is the actress' transformation from the initial days of her career to her latest Cannes appearance.

Photo Credit : Youtube, Getty