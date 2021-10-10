Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week to Aryan Khan's arrest, check out viral photos of the week

1 / 6

Strutting in style!

Bollywood witnessed a rather unusual week as news of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest surfaced. The news sent shockwaves and grabbed national headlines as the Narcotics Control Bureau took custody and placed the star kid under arrest in a cruise drugs bust case. However, there was plenty happening on the sidelines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya headed to Paris last week and the superstar actress grabbed international attention when she walked for Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya walked the ramp alongside international personalities like Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Kat Graham to name a few, who also played celebrity showstoppers with the leading Bollywood star.

Photo Credit : Getty Images