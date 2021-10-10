Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week to Aryan Khan's arrest, check out viral photos of the week

Bollywood witnessed a rather unusual week as news of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest surfaced. The news sent shockwaves and grabbed national headlines as the Narcotics Control Bureau took custody and placed the star kid under arrest in a cruise drugs bust case. However, there was plenty happening on the sidelines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya headed to Paris last week and the superstar actress grabbed international attention when she walked for Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya walked the ramp alongside international personalities like Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Kat Graham to name a few, who also played celebrity showstoppers with the leading Bollywood star.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While in Paris, Aishwarya made a number of stylish appearances. One such appearance was when she stepped out with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The trio were papped on the streets were Paris and made for a picture perfect family.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau took him into custody after a cruise drugs raid. While Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued that no drugs were recovered from him and should be granted bail. However, his bail was rejected and will be heard by a Mumbai Sessions court in the coming week. For now, Aryan as well as his friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant and others are in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were on cloud nine as the parents announced the birth of their second child last week -- a baby boy. The happy parents were all smiles when they were snapped leaving the hospital with daughter Mehr in tow in Mumbai's su
After travelling across Ladakh, Kashmir and the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan headed to Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actress was busy with work in the pristine and picturesque lake city but did not miss out on enjoying the views.
Photo Credit : Instagram
After Ranbir Kapoor's birthday vacay with Alia Bhatt to Jodhpur made headlines, their undated photo from a trip to Panchgani hill station made noise on social media. This unseen photo was a real treat for their fans.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla