Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s closeup pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very popular name in the entertainment industry and is recognized and highly respected, all over the world. The actor started her career by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant before which she had already started modelling for a couple of brands. After being crowned as the Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil language movie, Iruvar in 1997 and also made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, the same year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in some of the huge commercially successful movies throughout her career and has often been praised for her great on-screen performance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan, has also made a mark for herself in the Hollywood industry. Along with having a great choice of movies, Aishwarya has always been talked about for being one of the most beautiful celebrities in the country. The blue-eyed beauty has achieved a lot in life and will always be making the favourite actor’s list for many for the great work that she has done and also her beauty. Here are a few close-up pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that will prove that the actor is the epitome of beauty. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani