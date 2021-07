1 / 6

Bachchan family pictures

Amitabh Bachchan is a world-recognized name in the entertainment industry. He successfully made a great name for himself in the Bollywood movies and went ahead to become one of the biggest celebrities in India. He tied the knot with actor Jaya Bachchan (Jaya Bhaduri) on June 3, 1973, and the duo became proud parents of two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Abhishek Bachchan. Their daughter grew up to become a designer and the son is a very popular Bollywood actor. Abhishek, famous for his acting skills in movies like Paa, Guru, Bol Bachchan, tied the knot with one of the most beautiful Bollywood celebrities, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and had an adorable little baby girl, Aaradhya Bachchan, together. Even though the entire Bachchan family is very successful in their respective fields of work, they have always remained true to their roots and maintained a very close relationship with each other. Here are some pictures of The Bachchans that will give you major family goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram