Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: PHOTOS of the green eyed beauty will leave fans awestruck

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the winner of Miss World 1994, is a worldwide popular name. She made her acting debut in 1997 and ever since then, the actor has achieved a lot of success, winning over a million hearts and ruling the Bollywood industry. After making a mark of her own in the Hindi cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared in a few Hollywood movies too. Along with being praised for her performances on-screen, the daughter-in-law of the Bachchans is also considered as one of the most gorgeous celebrities all over the world. Here are pictures of the green-eyed actor, which will leave you amazed with her beauty. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has looked gorgeous since day one in the industry.
Aishwarya’s flying kiss at the Cannes Festival made millions of hearts melt.
The actor’s smile is to die for and fans await to see one glimpse of her.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Aishwarya’s sun-kissed look has left fans amazed with her beauty.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s perfect poses have set the internet on fire, proving she is Bollywood’s ultimate beauty.