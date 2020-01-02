Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: THESE nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable

The personalities we know today, have been in the limelight for a long time. These personalities are quite unidentifiable compared to what they look now. We bring you some rare pictures of a few star personalities who are amongst us while carving their niche in the industry.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: January 2, 2020 04:57 pm
  • 1 / 13
    These nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable

    These nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable

    Bollywood is one of the biggest identifying factors of India. Love it or hate it, we have had people who made the industry what it is today. It’s because of the actors in the industry with their dedication and hard work, Bollywood has its name in the world. People all over the world look up to Bollywood. Today, we bring to you some rare pictures of the B-town actresses who created a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry. Looking at old pictures of these celebrities brings out a lot of emotions. As these star actresses quite often share their pictures on social media, they indeed treat us with their quirky, goofy looks from the past. Most of us often wonder how these stars used to look in their childhood, while we obsess about their current looks and appreciate their acting skills. While Janhvi Kapoor still looks the same even in her old photos, Disha Patani’s complete transformation will take you by surprise.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    This picture is almost 20 years old now. This picture was clicked on the set of ‘Aa ab Laut Chalen’ where Ranbir worked as an assistant director for Rishi Kapoor's directorial.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 3 / 13
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The very first time when these students of Karan Johar met.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    It’s unbelievable that this glamorous diva had a cute boy cut.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 13
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The father-daughter picture looks adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Quite astonishing, these are Disha Patani’s modelling pictures from the past.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The actress looked gorgeous back then as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor

    Salman and Kareena have been sharing screen space for a long time in the industry. And this picture from her childhood is proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif was also a popular face in the south film industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Karishma Kapoor

    Karishma Kapoor

    Karishma Kapoor indeed reminisces the 90s era with Bryan Adams.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon’s beautiful smile has been constant ever since Heropanti released.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 13
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ picture when she became the Miss World is unmissable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan shared this picture and revealed about her weight loss journey before entering Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

