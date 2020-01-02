Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: THESE nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable

1 / 13

These nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable

Bollywood is one of the biggest identifying factors of India. Love it or hate it, we have had people who made the industry what it is today. It’s because of the actors in the industry with their dedication and hard work, Bollywood has its name in the world. People all over the world look up to Bollywood. Today, we bring to you some rare pictures of the B-town actresses who created a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry. Looking at old pictures of these celebrities brings out a lot of emotions. As these star actresses quite often share their pictures on social media, they indeed treat us with their quirky, goofy looks from the past. Most of us often wonder how these stars used to look in their childhood, while we obsess about their current looks and appreciate their acting skills. While Janhvi Kapoor still looks the same even in her old photos, Disha Patani’s complete transformation will take you by surprise.

Photo Credit : Instagram