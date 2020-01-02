/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: THESE nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable
The personalities we know today, have been in the limelight for a long time. These personalities are quite unidentifiable compared to what they look now. We bring you some rare pictures of a few star personalities who are amongst us while carving their niche in the industry.
These nostalgic pics of Bollywood actresses are unmissable
Bollywood is one of the biggest identifying factors of India. Love it or hate it, we have had people who made the industry what it is today. It’s because of the actors in the industry with their dedication and hard work, Bollywood has its name in the world. People all over the world look up to Bollywood. Today, we bring to you some rare pictures of the B-town actresses who created a niche for themselves in the Hindi film industry. Looking at old pictures of these celebrities brings out a lot of emotions. As these star actresses quite often share their pictures on social media, they indeed treat us with their quirky, goofy looks from the past. Most of us often wonder how these stars used to look in their childhood, while we obsess about their current looks and appreciate their acting skills. While Janhvi Kapoor still looks the same even in her old photos, Disha Patani’s complete transformation will take you by surprise.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
This picture is almost 20 years old now. This picture was clicked on the set of ‘Aa ab Laut Chalen’ where Ranbir worked as an assistant director for Rishi Kapoor's directorial.
Photo Credit : Twitter
Alia Bhatt
The very first time when these students of Karan Johar met.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone
It’s unbelievable that this glamorous diva had a cute boy cut.
Photo Credit : YouTube
Ananya Panday
The father-daughter picture looks adorable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Disha Patani
Quite astonishing, these are Disha Patani’s modelling pictures from the past.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The actress looked gorgeous back then as well.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor
Salman and Kareena have been sharing screen space for a long time in the industry. And this picture from her childhood is proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was also a popular face in the south film industry.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Karishma Kapoor
Karishma Kapoor indeed reminisces the 90s era with Bryan Adams.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s beautiful smile has been constant ever since Heropanti released.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ picture when she became the Miss World is unmissable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan shared this picture and revealed about her weight loss journey before entering Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Instagram
