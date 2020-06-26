Aishwarya Rai Bachchan raises the temperature in these THROWBACK photos as her curls make a statement

1 / 8

Check out Aishwarya's THROWBACK pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true stunner and there's no denying that. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. Like many other models and actors, Aishwarya too faced the criticism of being called a beautiful model with zero acting skills. But she turned those criticisms around by winning the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. She also starred in The Last Legion as Mira and he Pink Panther 2. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are always on point. However, her sartorial and fantastic choices at the international red carpets have often made headlines. From trying on a purple lipstick to a golden gown, she has done it all with style and elegance! Looking back at the time she looked fabulous in a black outfit during a movie's photocall. She styled her hair in curls and looked stunning!

