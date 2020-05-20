Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful throwback PHOTOS will make your jaws drop, Check them out

1 / 15

Check out these stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Sarbjit completes its 4 years anniversary since its release in the year 2016 on this same date. Sarbjit is a biographical drama film directed by Omung Kumar. The film features Aishwarya Rai as Dalbir Kaur and Randeep Hooda plays the title role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by Pakistan's Supreme Court in 1991 and who has since spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying while Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar play supporting roles. Aishwarya's role as Randeep's elder sister who fought for the justice of her brother was critically acclaimed and called one of the most challenging and brave roles in her career. She also received the accolades for her iconic performance for the same. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of perfection and about this, there is no second doubt. For nearly two decades, the actress has controlled millions of hearts in the Bollywood film industry and continues to do so right now. And the best part is that it's not just her utter beauty that captivates the public. Aishwarya knows how to be phenomenal in every role she portrays on screen. On the professional front, the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Maniratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Maniratnam himself. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Today we have some stunning throwback pictures of the diva which will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her.

Photo Credit : pinterest