Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful throwback PHOTOS will make your jaws drop, Check them out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful throwback PHOTOS will make your jaws drop, Check them out

Sarbjit actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan throwback photos can steal your heart, we are warning you! Check out these photos.
8833 reads Mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 09:30 am
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Check out these stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Sarbjit completes its 4 years anniversary since its release in the year 2016 on this same date. Sarbjit is a biographical drama film directed by Omung Kumar. The film features Aishwarya Rai as Dalbir Kaur and Randeep Hooda plays the title role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by Pakistan's Supreme Court in 1991 and who has since spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying while Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar play supporting roles. Aishwarya's role as Randeep's elder sister who fought for the justice of her brother was critically acclaimed and called one of the most challenging and brave roles in her career. She also received the accolades for her iconic performance for the same. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of perfection and about this, there is no second doubt. For nearly two decades, the actress has controlled millions of hearts in the Bollywood film industry and continues to do so right now. And the best part is that it's not just her utter beauty that captivates the public. Aishwarya knows how to be phenomenal in every role she portrays on screen. On the professional front, the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Maniratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Maniratnam himself. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Today we have some stunning throwback pictures of the diva which will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 15
    When she dazzled in a pretty white saree

    When she dazzled in a pretty white saree

    The South beauty in a pretty white saree looking pretty as always.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 3 / 15
    What a stunner !

    What a stunner !

    Aish keeping her beauty game on point in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Another classic

    Another classic

    No one can forget the iconic character Paro from Devdas.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 15
    With Mommy dearest

    With Mommy dearest

    Aishwarya with her mom looking radiant as always.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 15
    Her childlike face

    Her childlike face

    A picture of the diva before being crowned Miss World.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    With her guru

    With her guru

    The actress in her surreal pretty self with her dance teacher.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Another pretty picture with her mom

    Another pretty picture with her mom

    Aishwarya with her mom, looking perfect in a midnight blue gown.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 15
    Her Miss World moment

    Her Miss World moment

    One of the most important days in her life, being crowned Miss World in 1994.

    Photo Credit : Lehren

  • 10 / 15
    Another gorgeous throwback picture

    Another gorgeous throwback picture

    A beaming Aishwarya after being crowned Miss World.

    Photo Credit : Lehren

  • 11 / 15
    A pretty saree moment

    A pretty saree moment

    A radiant Aishwarya looking beautiful in a traditional saree.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 12 / 15
    Getting the fittings right

    Getting the fittings right

    The beauty all set to walk on the ramp.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 13 / 15
    Red never looked this gorgeous

    Red never looked this gorgeous

    Aish in a wavy hairstyle and we love this look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 14 / 15
    Those deep beautiful eyes

    Those deep beautiful eyes

    Her pretty looks are still a competition to new comers.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 15 / 15
    Stealing hearts since 94

    Stealing hearts since 94

    Just look at her priceless smile.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

