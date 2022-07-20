Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a saree queen; 5 Times diva inspired us to go desi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to slay in whatever outfit she wears. Her fans are gearing up to watch her on the big screen in Ponniyin Selvan: I. The actress looks stunning in her desi avatar in the first look poster of the film. Today we bring to you 5 of her saree looks which will inspire you to go desi.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Take cues from Aishwarya on how to look stylish in a saree. She has made her traditional look quite funky by wearing an animal print saree.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in a traditional saree with heavy border.
Aishwarya Rai is a sight to behold in this simple cream coloured saree with patterns on it.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her family, hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in this 9 yards of sheer elegance. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an embellished golden saree.
We bet you wouldn't be able to take your eyes off Aishwarya who is a stunner in this bold red saree.