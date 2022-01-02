Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s New Year celebration, see this week's viral pics

The entertainment industry remained buzzed with the happening news. During the last week of the year 2021, many celebrities were seen traveling out of the country to celebrate New Year. Right from Sidharth Malhotra to Aishwarya Rai’s New Year celebration—all pictures were trending on social media. Well, the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has traveled to Ranthambore National park, reportedly, and was accompanied by Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter. On the other side, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was seen giving kiss on New Year’s day.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Kiara Advani dropped a video on her Instagram in which she was seen watching animals through binocular.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra was reported with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in Rajasthan.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Tiger Shroff was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at the airport. Both were twinning in blue colour attire.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate New Year with a kiss. The actress was seen planting a kiss on her husband Nick's cheek.
Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya wished everyone New Year. She dropped a picture on her social handle.