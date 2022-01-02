1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s New Year celebration, see this week's viral pics

The entertainment industry remained buzzed with the happening news. During the last week of the year 2021, many celebrities were seen traveling out of the country to celebrate New Year. Right from Sidharth Malhotra to Aishwarya Rai’s New Year celebration—all pictures were trending on social media. Well, the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has traveled to Ranthambore National park, reportedly, and was accompanied by Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter. On the other side, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was seen giving kiss on New Year’s day.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram