Interesting facts about Former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes film festival appearances

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always made our country proud of her global projects and appearances. In 1994, after being crowned Miss World a 21- year-old architecture student became a worldwide sensation overnight. Yes! We are talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress was not just a pretty face but with her breakthrough performances in her movies, she proves that she can be a diva on and off-screen. Though in B-Town, there are many actresses who sport latest trends on the red carpet or in their off duty looks, no one has the everlasting elegance like that of former Miss World Aishwarya Rai. She is an epitome of perfection. For over two decades, the actress has millions of hearts in Bollywood and continues to do so. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Though we missed her gorgeous Cannes appearances this year, we have these interesting facts about her Cannes film festival appearances over the years.

Photo Credit : getty images