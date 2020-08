1 / 8

Throwback photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her fans at the airport

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been entertaining us for more than 20 years now. She was then crowned Miss World 1994, after which she began receiving offers to act in movies. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family have recently battled with COVID-19 but they have now arrived back safe at their home. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were infected with the virus post which the mother-daughter duo was hospitalized. They were discharged soon after having recovered from the same. So were the Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan who returned shortly after recovering from the same. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Mani Ratnam. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. We really missed the actress's annual Cannes look book this year due to the pandemic. For years the beauty queen has been an epitome of grace and style. Today we have these throwback photos of the star when she dressed up in a saree and arrived at the airport.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani