Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Yami Gautam Dhar; Actresses who changed their name post marriage

Marriage holds a very important place in our Indian society. It is one of the most important phases in a person’s life and also happens to be a life changing decision. Not just for commoners, but it happens to be a special event for celebs as well. In fact, a celeb wedding tends to make a massive buzz in the town given its grandeur and the celeb couple’s massive fan following. Interestingly, not just the celeb couple’s wedding look but their rituals also grab a lot of attention.
Amid the traditional Indian weddings and their opulence, several actresses also made the headlines with their bridal looks and post wedding glow. This isn’t all. Taking up the husband’s surname has also been a tradition in the country and several Bollywood actresses went on to change their names post their wedding. So today, we bring you a list of some of the actresses who had added their husband’s surnames to their names post their wedding.
Photo Credit : Aditya Dhar instagram
Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in a grand wedding on April 20, 2007. Post the wedding, Aishwarya went on to add the Bachchan surname to her name.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Priyanka had married beau Nick Jonas in a grand wedding on December 1, 2018. Her wedding was a blend of Indo-Western culture and both Priyanka and Nick went on to embrace both the cultures pretty well. Post wedding, Priyank had added Jonas to her name. However, she had dropped the surname a couple of months ago.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Sonam married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja at a traditional wedding on May 8, 2018. Post the wedding, the actress was not just seen posting mushy posts for her main man, but also went on to add Ahuja to her name.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had a civil wedding on October 16, 2012, followed by grand celebrations in the presence of family and close friends. Ever since then Kareena has added Khan to her name.
Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she announced her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year. It was an intimate wedding and later, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.
Photo Credit : yami gautam instagram
