Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 7 international red carpet appearances that left everyone speechless; See PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never shies away from experimenting with her looks and fashion choices. Check out her international red carpet choices which left everyone speechless.
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's INTERNATIONAL red carpet looks

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She started off her career as a model and became widely popular when she bagged the title of Miss World 1994. Rai has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. After acting in a couple of more films she got her major breakthrough in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which remains iconic till date. In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. She also starred in The Last Legion as Mira and he Pink Panther 2. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are always on point. However, her sartorial and fantastic choices at the international red carpets have often made headlines. From trying on a purple lipstick to a golden gown, she has done it all with style and elegance! Only she can manage to pull off these outfits like a queen! Check it out.

    Shining bright

    Aishwarya Rai shines bright in Jean Louis Sabaji on the red carpet of Cannes 2019. The metallic golden-yellow one-shouldered number hugged her in all the right spots and showed off her toned hourglass figure. It came with a sweetheart neckline and a small slit followed by a long trail.

    Slaying effortlessly

    At Cannes 2018, Aishwarya opted for a strapless powder blue form-fitting shiny gown with an embroidered train. An up do hairstyle with highlighted eyes and minimal accessories completed her look.

    Making heads turn

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also opted for a lavish gown with a long trail by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco in the same year. This one definitely made heads turn!

    The OG queen of Cannes red carpet looks

    The Cannes veteran glided the red carpet in a white ruffled gown by Ashi Studio. The ruffled gown bore tulle detailing accompanied by white feathers all over is making the gown larger than life.

    The look that made headlines

    Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2016 look made headlines, especially for the bold choice of lip colour!

    Stunner indeed!

    She is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a red carpet appearance!

    Cannes 2013

    The actress is truly a stunner in black. This Elie Saab gown has to be a favourite, what a diva indeed.

