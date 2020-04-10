Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 7 international red carpet appearances that left everyone speechless; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's INTERNATIONAL red carpet looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She started off her career as a model and became widely popular when she bagged the title of Miss World 1994. Rai has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. After acting in a couple of more films she got her major breakthrough in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which remains iconic till date. In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. She also starred in The Last Legion as Mira and he Pink Panther 2. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are always on point. However, her sartorial and fantastic choices at the international red carpets have often made headlines. From trying on a purple lipstick to a golden gown, she has done it all with style and elegance! Only she can manage to pull off these outfits like a queen! Check it out.

Photo Credit : Getty