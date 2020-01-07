/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty secrets REVEALED; Check it out
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. The Bachchan bahu has her own skincare secrets which consist of different home remedies. Today, let's take a look at some of her beauty secrets.
Beauty secrets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. She has beautiful eyes, infectious smile and is blessed with great features. The actress looks pretty sans makeup as well. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress takes good care of her skin and manages to look radiant all the time. In an interview with a leading daily, Aishwarya spilled beans on her beauty secrets and revealed, "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend, enjoy being who you are and it's important to be happy!" She added that you have got to feel good from within to look good. The gorgeous beauty has won million hearts and still continues to do so. She doesn't compromise on her looks and is strict with her skincare regime. The Bachchan bahu has her own skincare secrets which consist of different home remedies. Dubbed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Today, let's take a look at some of her beauty secrets.
Water
The actress keeps herself hydrated as much as possible.
Eat right
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress firmly believes - You are what you eat! So she makes sure to eat right and healthy.
Home remedy
The gorgeous actress swears by home remedies. She prepares ubtan at home by using besan, milk, yogurt, and turmeric. She refrains from using chemical products.
Stress-free
The actress tries her best to live a stress-free life as much as possible.
Swears by Aromatherapy
The actress swears by Aromatherapy. She uses aromatic oils to soothe her skin. The same also helps her to deal with stress.
