Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty secrets REVEALED; Check it out

Beauty secrets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. She has beautiful eyes, infectious smile and is blessed with great features. The actress looks pretty sans makeup as well. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress takes good care of her skin and manages to look radiant all the time. In an interview with a leading daily, Aishwarya spilled beans on her beauty secrets and revealed, "Be comfortable in your skin and be your best friend, enjoy being who you are and it's important to be happy!" She added that you have got to feel good from within to look good. The gorgeous beauty has won million hearts and still continues to do so. She doesn't compromise on her looks and is strict with her skincare regime. The Bachchan bahu has her own skincare secrets which consist of different home remedies. Dubbed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Today, let's take a look at some of her beauty secrets.

Photo Credit : Instagram