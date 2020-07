1 / 9

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's candid pics are unmissable

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most-loved actresses of Bollywood. The former Miss World and actress is also one of the highest-paid celebrities. She made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Iruvar, and had her first Hindi film release 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in the same year. Talking about her Bollywood journey, Aishwarya has been a part of several successful films. Some of her movies in which her performance won millions of hearts include Guzaarish, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Devdas, Sarbjit and others. She is not only popular in Bollywood but is also known in the West. She has been a part of several Hollywood films as well. Apart from acting in films, Aishwarya is also known for her International red carpet appearances. Her red carpet appearances never fail to impress. The actress knows how to slay at red carpet events. The actress has her individual style and she knows how to make heads turn and give fashion goals. Talking about her social media, Aishwarya's Instagram posts are a delight to her fans. Well, we recently came across a few photos of the actress when she appeared on Kapil Sharma's TV show. The actress made fans fall in love with her splendid beauty. Check out the pictures and share your thoughts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani