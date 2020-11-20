Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's million dollar smile in these CANDID photos will make you skip a heartbeat

1 / 10

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures are too good to miss

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The gorgeous actress has been ruling Bollywood for many years. Aishwarya, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, has time and again proved that she is a beauty with brains. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and later made her first Hindi film debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has been a part of many films. Aishwarya has delivered stellar performances in every film and proved that she is irreplaceable. Some of her films Hum include Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Abar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Guzaarish, Sarbjit and more. She is not only popular in Bollywood, but has also achieved success in the West. She has been a part of many Hollywood hits. She is also known for her ravishing appearances at the International red carpets. The stunning diva is a recipient of many accolades and awards. She recently celebrated her 47th birthday. Several celebrities and fans showered her with birthday wishes. Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wished his wife a very Happy birthday. Aishwarya is truly amazing and has got a smile that can mealt many hearts. Speaking of that, here are a few pictures of the beautiful actress flaunting her million dollar smile.

Photo Credit : Getty Images