Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aishwarya Rai
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's million dollar smile in these CANDID photos will make you skip a heartbeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's million dollar smile in these CANDID photos will make you skip a heartbeat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. Here are a few photos of the actress flaunting her beautiful smile.
8863 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures are too good to miss

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures are too good to miss

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The gorgeous actress has been ruling Bollywood for many years. Aishwarya, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, has time and again proved that she is a beauty with brains. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and later made her first Hindi film debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has been a part of many films. Aishwarya has delivered stellar performances in every film and proved that she is irreplaceable. Some of her films Hum include Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Abar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Guzaarish, Sarbjit and more. She is not only popular in Bollywood, but has also achieved success in the West. She has been a part of many Hollywood hits. She is also known for her ravishing appearances at the International red carpets. The stunning diva is a recipient of many accolades and awards. She recently celebrated her 47th birthday. Several celebrities and fans showered her with birthday wishes. Abhishek Bachchan shared a beautiful picture of the couple and wished his wife a very Happy birthday. Aishwarya is truly amazing and has got a smile that can mealt many hearts. Speaking of that, here are a few pictures of the beautiful actress flaunting her million dollar smile.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Red Alert

    Red Alert

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked magnificent in a red dress at the 70th International Cannes Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Could she be any more pretty?

    Could she be any more pretty?

    Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on Kapil Sharma's show to promote her film Sarbjit. She had a gala time on the sets.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Ravishing and how!

    Ravishing and how!

    This picture of the actress will make your heart race.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Pretty in yellow

    Pretty in yellow

    She can look good in any outfit of every colour. In this picture, she is looking splendid in a yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    Mesmerising beauty

    Mesmerising beauty

    This is one of the best pictures of the gorgeous diva.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    She has got a smile to die for.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 10
    Fabulous

    Fabulous

    She looked pretty in a black outfit at the 56th International Cannes Film Festival.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    One happy soul!

    One happy soul!

    This pic will leave you crushing hard on her.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement