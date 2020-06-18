Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the epitome of grace and style for over two decades in the industry now, today take a look at these outfits donned by her which reveal her love for the colour black.
362 reads Mumbai
  1 / 10
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black airport looks

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black airport looks

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to impress with her wardrobe style and feel. Though in B-Town there are many actresses who sport latest trends on the red carpet or in their off duty looks no one has the everlasting elegance like that of Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of perfection and about this, there is no second doubt. For nearly two decades, the actress has controlled millions of hearts in the Bollywood film industry and continues to do so right now. And the best part is that it's not just her utter beauty that captivates the public. Aishwarya knows how to be phenomenal in every role she portrays on screen. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Maniratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Maniratnam himself. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994 to becoming one of the greatest stars in Bollywood and establishing a good name of Indian cinema in Hollywood as well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has aced her game perfectly. Today we have some photos of the actress in her airport looks which proves her love for the color black. Take a look at these throwback photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  2 / 10
    Acing her all black look

    Acing her all black look

    Aish steps out with a luxe arm candy, black boots and an overcoat for her airport look book diaries.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  3 / 10
    Adding a formal side

    Adding a formal side

    The actress was seen in simple denim striped tee and a black blazer while she travelled with her mom and daughter.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 10
    Another sassy look

    Another sassy look

    The actress was seen donning a midi black dress for another travel look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  5 / 10
    A traditional touch

    A traditional touch

    The beauty queen added a black salwar kameez to one of her travel look and fans loved it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  6 / 10
    Simple yet elegant look

    Simple yet elegant look

    Aishwarya added a touch of glamour to her simple black look with a signature handbag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 10
    Boss lady mode on

    Boss lady mode on

    Aishwarya donned a black blazer look in this picture and we love her style mantra.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 10
    The most recent look

    The most recent look

    Just before the lockdown in February she was seen in an all black look with black pants and a tank top with a peach long jacket.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  9 / 10
    Neon is the new trend

    Neon is the new trend

    The actor added a neon twist by adding a jacket over her all black look again.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  10 / 10
    Abstract prints on jackets

    Abstract prints on jackets

    Aishwarya in a silk long abstract printed black jacket and a signature handbag, as usual, acing the perfect travel look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

