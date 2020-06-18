Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's obsession with the colour black for her airport looks is revealed with these PHOTOS

1 / 10

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black airport looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to impress with her wardrobe style and feel. Though in B-Town there are many actresses who sport latest trends on the red carpet or in their off duty looks no one has the everlasting elegance like that of Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of perfection and about this, there is no second doubt. For nearly two decades, the actress has controlled millions of hearts in the Bollywood film industry and continues to do so right now. And the best part is that it's not just her utter beauty that captivates the public. Aishwarya knows how to be phenomenal in every role she portrays on screen. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine A Story of a Leased Womb which is a story based on surrogacy and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Maniratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama has been produced and directed by Maniratnam himself. It media reports are to be believed, it is going to be made into a two-part movie. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994 to becoming one of the greatest stars in Bollywood and establishing a good name of Indian cinema in Hollywood as well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has aced her game perfectly. Today we have some photos of the actress in her airport looks which proves her love for the color black. Take a look at these throwback photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani